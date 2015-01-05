Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation
Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs
Maturity Date February 2,2022
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 100.793
Reoffer price 100.793
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date February 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0255893064
