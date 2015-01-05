Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, Jan 05 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32300 ICS-201(B22mm) 32800 ICS-102(B22mm) 26200 ICS-103(23mm) 28200 ICS-104(24mm) 30900 ICS-202(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(26mm) 28100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29000 ICS-105(27mm) 32500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28800 ICS-105MMA(27) 30200 ICS-105PHR(28) 33000 ICS-105(28mm) 32200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32000 ICS-105(29mm) 32900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32700 ICS-105(30mm) 33200 ICS-105(31mm) 34100 ICS-106(32mm) 35100 ICS-107(34mm) 44100
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12