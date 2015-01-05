Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Bangalore, Jan 05 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) 49,200 0.41 49,000 Crushing Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 33,900 0.44 33,750 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 43,250 -1.03 43,700 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39,000 0.00 39,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 45,300 1.23 44,750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 99,000 -1.00 100,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27,300 -0.73 27,500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. 23,300 -0.85 23,500 cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 20,200 -1.94 20,600 40/2.5 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8,800 0.00 8,800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 25,800 -0.77 26,000 45/2.5 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7,500 5.63 7,100 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10,000 0.00 10,000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29,300 -0.68 29,500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 16,800 0.00 16,800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 21,300 -0.93 21,500 30/2.5 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow 465 -3.13 480 (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 295 -1.67 300 (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 435 1.16 430 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 135 0.00 135 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) NQ --- NQ 16/3.5 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean 29,500 -1.01 29,800 Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 17,600 0.00 17,600 (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 26,100 0.00 26,100 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8,100 0.00 8,100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB 675 0.00 675 Malaysia/Indonesia 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 700 -0.71 705 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 650 0.00 650 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 672 -0.44 675 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 856 -2.28 876 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 880 0.00 880 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla 1,440 0.00 1,440 (Export) VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 96,000 0.00 96,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 79,000 -2.47 81,000 3. Sunflower Oil 62,000 0.00 62,000 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 0.00 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 76,500 0.00 76,500 6. Sesame Oil 80,000 0.00 80,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 56,000 -1.75 57,000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 89,000 1.71 87,500 9. Mahua Oil NQ --- NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64,000 0.00 64,000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 52,500 -1.87 53,500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil 60,800 -0.33 61,000 (Ex-Mumbai) 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45,500 -1.09 46,000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 64,000 0.00 64,000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55,500 0.00 55,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53,000 0.00 53,000 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 0.00 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 58,800 -0.68 59,200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 79,000 -2.47 81,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65,000 -0.76 65,500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62,000 -3.13 64,000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 68,000 -0.73 68,500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 95,000 0.00 95,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 580 -0.85 585 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 630 -0.79 635 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla 37,000 -1.33 37,500 Rs./Tons 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1,050 -0.94 1,060 Indonesia US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F 1,075 -1.38 1,090 India US$ M.T. Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12