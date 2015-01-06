Jan 5 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
plans to fine the investment banking unit of the failed
Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA for violating
listing rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two
people familiar with the matter.
The penalty could cost the London based unit of Banco
Espirito Santo de Investimento, S.A., several hundred thousand
pounds, the Journal said, citing one person. (on.wsj.com/1xyBvf7)
An announcement could come as early as Tuesday, the report
said.
The FCA had earlier suspended the London investment bank's
sponsor status on Dec 9, the report said, citing a regulatory
notice published on the FCA website.
Last month, Chinese brokerage firm Haitong Securities Ltd
said in a statement it was in talks to buy Banco
Espirito Santo de Investimento SA (BESI), BES's investment
banking arm. [ID: nL3N0TO32Q]
Local media in Portugal had then valued BESI at about 400
million euros (312.95 million pounds).
Representatives of FCA and Banco Espírito Santo were not
immediately available for comment outside regular UK business
hours.
(1 British pound = 1.2782 euros)
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)