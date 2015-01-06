** Jefferies starts coverage of Bharat Electronics with a "buy" rating and a target of 3,700 rupees

** Says it is the only sizeable listed pure defence play in India with zero debt

** Stock has 11 buy ratings and no "hold" or "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Adds earnings would grow at 14 pct CAGR during FY14-17 while ROE would rise to 15 pct

** Jefferies says after the formation of the new government $32 bln of defence equipment orders have been fast-tracked, and discussions are on for another $88 bln of orders

** Says govt has slated 75 pct of the fast-tracked orders to be manufactured in India