** NSE's volatility index, domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, may soar amid global risk aversion - traders

** U.S. crude crashes below $50 a barrel; political uncertainty in Greece to weigh

** CBOE Market Volatility index jumps 12 pct overnight

** Also, NSE's volatility index at around 14.2 is low for an earnings month - traders

** Funds may churn in favour of low beta and defensive stocks - analysts