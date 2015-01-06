** IRB Infrastucture Developers Ltd down 1.2 pct, adding to 8.4 pct slump on Monday

** India's federal investigation bureau visits company's Pune office on Monday to check records relating to land acquisition, company says

** Says fully cooperating into enquiry by India's Central Bureau of Investigation and has provided necessary documents; denies any wrongdoing

** Continued probe could weigh on investor sentiment, stock price - Morgan Stanley

** Maintains "overweight" rating citing macro-insulated business model, strong cash flows, and outlook on Indian roads market