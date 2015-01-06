Earnings, data, politics push buoyant European shares higher
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
** IRB Infrastucture Developers Ltd down 1.2 pct, adding to 8.4 pct slump on Monday
** India's federal investigation bureau visits company's Pune office on Monday to check records relating to land acquisition, company says
** Says fully cooperating into enquiry by India's Central Bureau of Investigation and has provided necessary documents; denies any wrongdoing
** Continued probe could weigh on investor sentiment, stock price - Morgan Stanley
** Maintains "overweight" rating citing macro-insulated business model, strong cash flows, and outlook on Indian roads market (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)