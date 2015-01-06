Earnings, data, politics push buoyant European shares higher
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
** JPMorgan upgrades Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral"
** JPMorgan raises price target to 925 rupees from 850 rupees
** Sun's ability to improve Ranbaxy's performance will be a key medium-term driver - JPMorgan
** Buy into the correction to participate in Ranbaxy's integration and turnaround over next few years - JPMorgan
** Premium valuation is likely to continue, with a 19 pct EPS CAGR (excluding Ranbaxy), strong balance sheet and superior returns, says JPMorgan
** Sun trades at a premium to domestic peers that is justified by its strong profitability - JPMorgan (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)