** JPMorgan upgrades Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral"

** JPMorgan raises price target to 925 rupees from 850 rupees

** Sun's ability to improve Ranbaxy's performance will be a key medium-term driver - JPMorgan

** Buy into the correction to participate in Ranbaxy's integration and turnaround over next few years - JPMorgan

** Premium valuation is likely to continue, with a 19 pct EPS CAGR (excluding Ranbaxy), strong balance sheet and superior returns, says JPMorgan

** Sun trades at a premium to domestic peers that is justified by its strong profitability - JPMorgan (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)