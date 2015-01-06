Earnings, data, politics push buoyant European shares higher
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
** Deutsche bank upgrades Hindustan Unilever to "buy" from "hold" and raises target to 900 rupees from 700 rupees
** Cites strong investments in distribution, input cost correction and low-unit-packs as key reason for the upgrade
** Stock may gain amid risk aversion and as it is a non-consensus rating upgrade - traders
** Stock has 9 buy ratings, 11 holds and 19 sells - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Says investment in distribution over the last 3-5 years has increased gap over competition
** Adds likely weak third-quarter results would be a buying opportunity
