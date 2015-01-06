** India's Bajaj Corp gains 1.4 pct

** The Reserve Bank of India allows overseas investors to buy up to 49 pct in the company

** The company's board in November approved stake limit increase for foreign investors to 49 pct from 24 pct

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level