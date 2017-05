** India junior finance minister tells The Economic Times govt has no differences with RBI on need to fight inflation ** Comments come amid persisent market speculation that finance ministry is pushing central bank to cut rates at the earliest, but that RBI is more hesitant ** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week denied he had intended to pressure RBI into cutting rates after blaming cost of capital as a factor hurting manufacturers ** RBI still widely expected to cut rates as early as its next policy review in February (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)