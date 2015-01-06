** India government will dash to meet fiscal deficit target of 4.1 pct of GDP, say analysts

** Fiscal deficit has already touched 99 pct of full-year target, latest data shows

** Concerns remain over how target would be met, analysts say, adding however it will likely be achieved

** Spending cuts likely, as well as higher dividends from state companies, says DBS

** Delays in tax refunds likely - DBS

** Government has announced auction of mobile phone airwaves to raise around $10 billion and elimination of excise duties for autos, consumer durables

** Narrowing fiscal deficit challenging as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley surprised markets last year by sticking to target set by previous government

** Markets would have accepted wider fiscal deficit target from new government last year - analysts