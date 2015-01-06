(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
** India government will dash to meet fiscal deficit target
of 4.1 pct of GDP, say analysts
** Fiscal deficit has already touched 99 pct of full-year
target, latest data shows
** Concerns remain over how target would be met, analysts
say, adding however it will likely be achieved
** Spending cuts likely, as well as higher dividends from
state companies, says DBS
** Delays in tax refunds likely - DBS
** Government has announced auction of mobile phone airwaves
to raise around $10 billion and elimination of excise duties for
autos, consumer durables
** Narrowing fiscal deficit challenging as Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley surprised markets last year by sticking to target
set by previous government
** Markets would have accepted wider fiscal deficit target
from new government last year - analysts
(Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)