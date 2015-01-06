** Gujarat State Petronet Ltd surges about 11 pct to hit a record high, adding to Monday's 8.4 pct gain

** Indian government is contemplating gas price pooling for power sector, which if implemented, can provide a big boost, traders say

** Pooling can add 5 million cubic meters a day (mmcmd) to volumes and about 850 mln rupees ($13.41 mln) to the earnings of the company, analysts say

** Tariffs may also get revised upwards based on Appellate Tribunal for Electricity's order, traders add ($1 = 63.3800 rupees)