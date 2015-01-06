Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Abn Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80bp
Issue price 101.92355
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34bp
Payment Date January 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMOrgan
Ratings A (Moody's), A2 (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext-Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.58 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1040422526
Temporary ISIN XS1165497782
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)