BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
(Adds dropped words "in February" in 1st bullet point)
** Even as Indian markets price in a rate cut in February, some analysts are sceptical
** RBI's next policy review is on Feb. 3 before the federal 2015/16 budget is unveiled later that month
** DBS says it expects RBI to cut rates at its April review, after the budget
** But Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects RBI to cut rates by 25 bps on Feb. 3 itself
** "In our view, high rates are proving a disincentive to produce and invest," the analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago