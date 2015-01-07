(Adds dropped words "in February" in 1st bullet point)

** Even as Indian markets price in a rate cut in February, some analysts are sceptical

** RBI's next policy review is on Feb. 3 before the federal 2015/16 budget is unveiled later that month

** DBS says it expects RBI to cut rates at its April review, after the budget

** But Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects RBI to cut rates by 25 bps on Feb. 3 itself

** "In our view, high rates are proving a disincentive to produce and invest," the analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday