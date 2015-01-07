BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** Foreign investors sold index futures worth 28.17 bln rupees ($443.13 mln) on Tuesday - NSE
** Outstanding positions in index futures reduced by 96,793 contracts, signalling unwinding of long positions - Traders
** Overseas investors also sold cash shares worth 15.71 bln rupees on Tuesday - NSE
** Indian shares slumped more than 3 pct on Tuesday, posting their biggest daily loss since the rupee crisis in 2013, amid global risk aversion.
** Whether foreign investors retreat will be key after they bought a net $16.1 billion last year. ($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
