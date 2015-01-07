BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** 8,400 strike now holds highest open interest among Nifty Jan calls versus 8,600 earlier, according to NSE data
** Call option contracts expiring in January
Strike Open positions (in mln shares)
8,400 4.79
8,300 4.37
8,500 4.26
8,600 3.98
Source: NSE
** Options positioning implies Nifty may oscillate between 8,000 and 8,400 levels over January series ($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
