** Credit Suisse upgrades Hindustan Unilever to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target to 915 rupees from 800 rupees

** JP Morgan raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and the target to 790 rupees from 700 rupees

** Motilal Oswal upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "sell"

** Deutsche bank on Tuesday upgraded the company to "buy" from "hold" and raised the target to 900 rupees from 700 rupees

** Brokers cite lower input costs, structurally weaker competitive environment, strong investments in distribution as the key reasons for the upgrades

** Stock has 9 buy ratings, 11 holds and 19 sells - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)