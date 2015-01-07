BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** Credit Suisse upgrades Hindustan Unilever to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target to 915 rupees from 800 rupees
** JP Morgan raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and the target to 790 rupees from 700 rupees
** Motilal Oswal upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "sell"
** Deutsche bank on Tuesday upgraded the company to "buy" from "hold" and raised the target to 900 rupees from 700 rupees
** Brokers cite lower input costs, structurally weaker competitive environment, strong investments in distribution as the key reasons for the upgrades
** Stock has 9 buy ratings, 11 holds and 19 sells - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
May 11 Indian shares edged up at the close of trade on Thursday after retreating from record highs earlier in the day, with auto stocks boosted by expectations interest rates will fall after an official forecast of a better monsoon eased inflation fears.