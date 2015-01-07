** Kotak Mahindra Bank gains as much as 4.2 pct while ING Vysya Bank rises as much as 3.3 pct

** The lenders have extraordinary general meetings later in the day to pass a resolution on their proposed merger

** Kotak in November agreed to buy ING Vysya in record $2.4 bln share deal

** As per swap ratio, every 1,000 shares of ING Vysya, with a face value of 10 rupees each, will fetch 725 shares of Kotak with a face value of 5 rupees each.

** The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2015 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)