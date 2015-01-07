BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** India's Aurobindo Pharma shares gain 2.9 pct
** Company receives U.S. FDA approval for Valsartan tablets, used for treatment of hypertension
** The product had a market size of approximately $2 billion for the 12 months ended October 2014 - IndiaNivesh (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
May 11 Indian shares edged up at the close of trade on Thursday after retreating from record highs earlier in the day, with auto stocks boosted by expectations interest rates will fall after an official forecast of a better monsoon eased inflation fears.