** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.30 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders ** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 8.3110 pct last week ** The highest yield polled for 91-day t-bill was 8.39 pct, while the lowest was 8.25 pct ** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.20 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2242 pct previously ** The highest yield for the 364-day bills in the poll was 8.30 pct, while the lowest was 8.12 pct ** RBI is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 70 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills ($1 = 63.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)