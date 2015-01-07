** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.30 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a
cut-off yield of 8.3110 pct last week
** The highest yield polled for 91-day t-bill was 8.39 pct,
while the lowest was 8.25 pct
** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.20 pct on the
364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2242 pct previously
** The highest yield for the 364-day bills in the poll was
8.30 pct, while the lowest was 8.12 pct
** RBI is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 70 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills
($1 = 63.4000 Indian rupees)
