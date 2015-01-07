BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** NTPC and Coal India January futures trading at discount to cash shares on hopes of interim dividends
** That marks a reversal from usual practice of futures trading higher than cash shares
** Govt usually pushes state-run companies for dividends ahead of budget to meet fiscal deficit, traders say
** Oil and Natural Gas Corp approved an interim dividend of 5 rupees a share in December (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
