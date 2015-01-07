** United Breweries surges 9 pct to a 14-month high

** News channel CNBC TV 18 says Heineken likely to hike stake in the company, citing sources

** Heineken currently owns 39.01 pct in the company - BSE data

** Vijay Mallya group companies own 35.81 pct in United Breweries, and about half of this stake is pledged, according to Reuters calculations

** Heineken and United Breweries were not immediately reachable for comment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)