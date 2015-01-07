BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** United Breweries surges 9 pct to a 14-month high
** News channel CNBC TV 18 says Heineken likely to hike stake in the company, citing sources
** Heineken currently owns 39.01 pct in the company - BSE data
** Vijay Mallya group companies own 35.81 pct in United Breweries, and about half of this stake is pledged, according to Reuters calculations
** Heineken and United Breweries were not immediately reachable for comment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
May 11 Indian shares edged up at the close of trade on Thursday after retreating from record highs earlier in the day, with auto stocks boosted by expectations interest rates will fall after an official forecast of a better monsoon eased inflation fears.