** USD/INR extends fall despite lower equities as custodian banks sell dollars - traders

** USD/INR down to 63.27/dlr vs Tuesday's close of 63.57/58

** Foreign investors bought bonds worth around net $230 mln on Tuesday

** Local shares fall to their lowest in nearly three weeks

** Most of the Asian currencies trade weaker against dollar

** Traders await U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes later in the day