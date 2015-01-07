BRIEF-Oriental Hotels March-qtr profit jumps
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago
** USD/INR extends fall despite lower equities as custodian banks sell dollars - traders
** USD/INR down to 63.27/dlr vs Tuesday's close of 63.57/58
** Foreign investors bought bonds worth around net $230 mln on Tuesday
** Local shares fall to their lowest in nearly three weeks
** Most of the Asian currencies trade weaker against dollar
** Traders await U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes later in the day (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago