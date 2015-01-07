BRIEF-Nippo Building Fund plans to issue investment corporation bonds worth 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to issue 15th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 5 billion yen via public offering
Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 19bp
Payment Date January 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS1166328374
