Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNG

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.293

Reoffer yield 0.478 pct

Spread 35.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the DBR

Payment Date January 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi,Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

