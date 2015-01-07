Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.873

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 99.8 bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Santander GBM &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

