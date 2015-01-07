BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE, Jan 07 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32300 ICS-201(B22mm) 32800 ICS-102(B22mm) 26300 ICS-103(23mm) 28300 ICS-104(24mm) 31000 ICS-202(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(26mm) 28100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29000 ICS-105(27mm) 32500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28800 ICS-105MMA(27) 30200 ICS-105PHR(28) 33000 ICS-105(28mm) 32200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31800 ICS-105(29mm) 32700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32500 ICS-105(30mm) 33000 ICS-105(31mm) 33900 ICS-106(32mm) 34900 ICS-107(34mm) 44600
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
HONG KONG, May 12 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly tighter on Friday, though the price of Noble Group's US dollar notes slumped on rising worries over its ability to service debt.