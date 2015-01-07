Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danone SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2020

Coupon 3 month euribor + 33 basis points

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 33 basis points

ISIN FR0012432904

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.934

Issue yield 1.239 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 75.5 bps

Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

ISIN FR0012432912

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa1(stable)(Moody's) & A-(negative)(S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

