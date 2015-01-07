Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.831
Payment Date January 14,2015
Lead Manager(s) UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1147549601
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)