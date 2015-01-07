Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price 100.14

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 8bp

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000EAA0S55

