** HSBC upgrades Crompton Greaves to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises target to 226 rupees from 220 rupees

** Stock has 26 buy, 10 hold and 5 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Cites better risk-reward after recent correction as key reason for upgrade

** Adds stock has corrected 21 pct and underperformed sector by 22 pct since Sept

** Stock trades at 19.96x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 30.31x for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Says consumer business demerger and power margin recovery are key catalysts in the near term (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)