BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** HSBC upgrades Crompton Greaves to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises target to 226 rupees from 220 rupees
** Stock has 26 buy, 10 hold and 5 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Cites better risk-reward after recent correction as key reason for upgrade
** Adds stock has corrected 21 pct and underperformed sector by 22 pct since Sept
** Stock trades at 19.96x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 30.31x for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Says consumer business demerger and power margin recovery are key catalysts in the near term (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday