** CLSA downgrades Hero MotoCorp to "sell" from "buy" and Bajaj Auto to "underperform" from "outperform"

** Says two-wheeler demand has weakened sharply after the festival season, especially in the rural segment

** "Rural demand is slowing on the back of decelerating wage growth as the new government is gradually scaling down on rural stimuli" CLSA says in a note

** Trims its FY15-17 two-wheeler industry growth forecast to 11 pct from 14 pct CAGR

** Adds motorcycles are set for an even slower 7 pct growth in FY15-17 as scooters continue to bag marketshare