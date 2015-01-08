BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** CLSA downgrades Hero MotoCorp to "sell" from "buy" and Bajaj Auto to "underperform" from "outperform"
** Says two-wheeler demand has weakened sharply after the festival season, especially in the rural segment
** "Rural demand is slowing on the back of decelerating wage growth as the new government is gradually scaling down on rural stimuli" CLSA says in a note
** Trims its FY15-17 two-wheeler industry growth forecast to 11 pct from 14 pct CAGR
** Adds motorcycles are set for an even slower 7 pct growth in FY15-17 as scooters continue to bag marketshare (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday