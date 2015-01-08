BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Berger Paints India jumps 10.1 pct to an all-time high, Asian Paints gains 1.8 pct
** Macquarie initiates coverage on both stocks with "outperform" rating
** Says Indian paint industry to grow at a 16 pct CAGR over FY15-17 vs 10 pct in FY12-14 to become a $8.3 bln industry
** Crude oil fall and increase in organised segment would aid companies, says Macquarie
** Berger Paints stock gains as much as 17 pct this month, including Thursday's rise, Asian Paints rises 4.6 pct this month versus a 10.3 pct fall in Brent crude in January
** 1-yr forward PE
Asian Paints 40.68
Berger Paints 41.56
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday