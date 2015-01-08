** Berger Paints India jumps 10.1 pct to an all-time high, Asian Paints gains 1.8 pct

** Macquarie initiates coverage on both stocks with "outperform" rating

** Says Indian paint industry to grow at a 16 pct CAGR over FY15-17 vs 10 pct in FY12-14 to become a $8.3 bln industry

** Crude oil fall and increase in organised segment would aid companies, says Macquarie

** Berger Paints stock gains as much as 17 pct this month, including Thursday's rise, Asian Paints rises 4.6 pct this month versus a 10.3 pct fall in Brent crude in January

** 1-yr forward PE

Asian Paints 40.68

Berger Paints 41.56

