** Rising public investment to emerge as key market catalyst in 2015 - Deutsche

** Sets year-end target for BSE index at 33,000 and NSE index at 9,936

** For BSE index, Deutsche had earlier set a target of 29,000 for March 2015

** Says govt to address supply-side constraints in economy and reallocate spending from consumption to investment

** "In 2015, we see India harnessing its commodity pricing dividend to realign policy towards an investment-driven macroeconomic stabilization," says Deutsche

** Key overweights - financials, industrials, and materials

** Underweight on consumer staples, IT services and telecoms

** Axis Bank, Godrej Consumer and HDFC Bank among top large-cap picks

** Key mid-cap picks include Bharat Forge, CESC , Cummins India and Gujarat Pipavav Port (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)