BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Sobha Developers falls 8.2 pct to lowest since Oct. 29, 2014
** Says on Wednesday cautious of achieving guidance set for this fiscal as demand is not showing any perceptible signs of improvement
** Had set a guidance of new sales area of 4 mln sq ft, valued at 27 bln rupees ($427.89 mln)
** Has registered new sales area of 2.25 mln sq ft, valued 14.68 bln rupees, after 3 quarters
** Operational revival in Q4 hinges on launch of new low-cost product, called Aspirational Homes - Motilal Oswal
** Motilal cuts its target by 6 pct to 525 rupees while maintaining buy rating ($1 = 63.1000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday