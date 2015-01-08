** India's Sobha Developers falls 8.2 pct to lowest since Oct. 29, 2014

** Says on Wednesday cautious of achieving guidance set for this fiscal as demand is not showing any perceptible signs of improvement

** Had set a guidance of new sales area of 4 mln sq ft, valued at 27 bln rupees ($427.89 mln)

** Has registered new sales area of 2.25 mln sq ft, valued 14.68 bln rupees, after 3 quarters

** Operational revival in Q4 hinges on launch of new low-cost product, called Aspirational Homes - Motilal Oswal

** Motilal cuts its target by 6 pct to 525 rupees while maintaining buy rating ($1 = 63.1000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)