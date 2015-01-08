BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Power Finance Corp falls 1.4 pct, while Rural Electrification Corp is down 1 pct
** Govt plans to divest 5 pct each in PFC and REC in third week of Jan, newspaper Economic Times reported (bit.ly/1AtTPWu)
** Traders bet divestment price might be lower than current market price
** Higher free float would also increase the number of regularly tradeable shares ($1 = 63.1000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday