** Power Finance Corp falls 1.4 pct, while Rural Electrification Corp is down 1 pct

** Govt plans to divest 5 pct each in PFC and REC in third week of Jan, newspaper Economic Times reported (bit.ly/1AtTPWu)

** Traders bet divestment price might be lower than current market price

** Higher free float would also increase the number of regularly tradeable shares ($1 = 63.1000 Indian rupees)