US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
** India is expected to adjust bond investment limits among different categories of foreign investors, traders say, citing market speculation
** Speculation centres on India raising government bond limits for sovereign wealth funds while lowering the unutilised limits from the corporate debt category
** The debt limits for government bonds for other general foreign institutional investors is expected to remain unchanged, according to traders
** Traders say $3-$5 billion from the corporate debt category could be allowed to SWFs for govt debt investment
** Only 59.32 pct of corporate debt limits have been utilised vs 99.86 pct in category for sovereign wealth funds
** For overall government debt, barring SWFs, 99.77 pct of the debt limit has been utilised (swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/neha.dasgupta@thomso nreuters.com)
