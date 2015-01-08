** India is expected to adjust bond investment limits among different categories of foreign investors, traders say, citing market speculation

** Speculation centres on India raising government bond limits for sovereign wealth funds while lowering the unutilised limits from the corporate debt category

** The debt limits for government bonds for other general foreign institutional investors is expected to remain unchanged, according to traders

** Traders say $3-$5 billion from the corporate debt category could be allowed to SWFs for govt debt investment

** Only 59.32 pct of corporate debt limits have been utilised vs 99.86 pct in category for sovereign wealth funds

** For overall government debt, barring SWFs, 99.77 pct of the debt limit has been utilised