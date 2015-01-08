** Sell EUR-INR one-month NDF at 75.00 with a target of 71.50 and a stop-loss at 76.50, HSBC tells clients in a note on Thursday

** The investment bank has in recent months turned more optimistic on the INR in relation to other Asian currencies, the note says

** The optimism is largely on the back of improving fundamentals and government "determination" to pass reforms

** But HSBC says the downturn in euro to continue despite ECB commencing its bond buying programme (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.in)