** Foreign investors continue to pile into Indian government bonds ** Foreign investors buy a net $170.33 million in debt on Tuesday and a net $146.1 million on Wednesday ** Rupee trading at 62.5875 to a dollar, strongest level since Dec. 15 ** Two large banks, one private and one foreign, spotted selling dollars aggressively in the mkt, say traders ** Amount is big, they add: the private sector bank speculated to have received flows worth nearly $1 billion