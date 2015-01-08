BRIEF-Sinpas REIT reports Q1 revenue of 91.1 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 91.1 MILLION LIRA ($25.43 MILLION) VERSUS 21.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt Am Main Branch)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 62bp
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Temporary ISIN DE000DB7XJF0
ISIN DE000DB7XJC7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 REVENUE OF 91.1 MILLION LIRA ($25.43 MILLION) VERSUS 21.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO