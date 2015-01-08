BRIEF-Sinpas REIT reports Q1 revenue of 91.1 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 91.1 MILLION LIRA ($25.43 MILLION) VERSUS 21.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.521
Reoffer yield 1.222 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1167129110
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO