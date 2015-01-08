Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date February 17, 2020

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Reoffer price 100.952

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 6bp

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

RBS, SCB & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1031001198

