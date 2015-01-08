BRIEF-Servet REIT Q1 net profit up at 3.6 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date February 17, 2020
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 100.952
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 6bp
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
RBS, SCB & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1031001198
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Says raises $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r21sEZ)