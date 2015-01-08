Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Jnauary 13, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.478

Reoffer yield 1.306 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.8bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank plc, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167204699

