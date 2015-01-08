BRIEF-CRCAM Nord De France summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Lille
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE LILLE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower GE Capital UK Funding (GE Capital)
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 325 million sterling
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 43 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Lloyds
Ratings A1(Moody's) & AA+(S&P),
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1167300497
* Priced offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms