BRIEF-CRCAM Nord De France summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Lille
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE LILLE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.528
Reoffer price 99.528
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Reg S ISIN XS1167277901
144A ISIN US50048MBW91
* Priced offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms