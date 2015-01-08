Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2022

Coupon 1.193 pct

Issue price 99.6150

Reoffer price 99.6150

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1167352613

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 28 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 28 basis points

ISIN XS1167324596

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 8,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English

