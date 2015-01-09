** Recent foreign selling of Indian shares was passive or led by ETFs as risk indicators went higher - Abhay Laijawala, MD and head of research at Deutsche Bank

** Foreign investors sold shares worth 4.66 bln rupees ($74.36 mln) on Thursday, totalling $487.37 mln in last three sessions - NSE and NSDL data

** Laijawala says most funds are still positive on India

** Adds macro-driven funds - sovereign, pension and endowment - looking at India favourably ($1 = 62.6700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)