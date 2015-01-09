** Shares in Indian sugar refiners gain

** Bajaj Hindusthan gains 2.2 pct, Shree Renuka Sugars adds 1.9 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills gains 0.7 pct, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd rises 1.3 pct

** India cabinet could soon approve an increase in the raw sugar subsidy paid to mills to about 4,000 rupees - sources tell Reuters

** The decision on subsidy for raw-sugar exports will benefit refiners - traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)