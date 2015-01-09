US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** Shares in Indian sugar refiners gain
** Bajaj Hindusthan gains 2.2 pct, Shree Renuka Sugars adds 1.9 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills gains 0.7 pct, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd rises 1.3 pct
** India cabinet could soon approve an increase in the raw sugar subsidy paid to mills to about 4,000 rupees - sources tell Reuters
** The decision on subsidy for raw-sugar exports will benefit refiners - traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.